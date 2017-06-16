Dwarka: 23-yr-old found dead, family alleges murder

A 23-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his friend’s apartment in Dwarka on Tuesday, police said on Thursday. While police suspect it to be a case of suicide, his family has alleged that he was murdered.

The deceased has been identified as Arnav Duggal. His friend told police, “He dropped me home early Tuesday morning after a party and headed out. But returned soon after, saying he wasn’t feeling well and asked if he could stay over. We went to sleep in separate rooms. I went to check on him after I woke up, and found him hanging.”

However, Duggal’s parents alleged that their son had been murdered. In a letter to the police commissioner, his father Alok Duggal said they had not even been informed about his death and that they got to know of it from police.

DCP Surender Kumar said, “We have sealed the flat and collected forensic evidence. An autopsy has been conducted, but on the request of the family, another post-mortem will be conducted at AIIMS on Friday.”

