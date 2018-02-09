DUTA protests outside UGC against pay notification

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) Thursday protested outside the UGC office on Thursday. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna/File) The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) Thursday protested outside the UGC office on Thursday. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna/File)

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) Thursday protested outside the UGC office against the “negative recommendations of the Seventh Pay Revision Notification”. The organisation had earlier called for a university strike over a host of issues, including regularisation of ad hoc teachers.

Thursday’s protest was also supported by the DU College Karamchari Union.

“Teachers and karamcharis are anguished about the delay in disbursement of revised salaries as per the Seventh Pay Revision. There is growing fear that it may get further delayed because of the 30-70% funding formula notified by the MHRD,” said DUTA president Rajib Ray.

