DUSU president-elect claims: Was never jailed, ABVP defaming me

Tuseed and his supporters at the proctor’s office. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Tuseed and his supporters at the proctor’s office. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

A day after the Delhi High Court issued notice to DUSU president-elect Rocky Tuseed, after a plea claimed he concealed facts such as his arrest on criminal charges in 2014, Tuseed refused to say if he had been jailed. He maintained he was not at the spot when the incident took place.

Stating that this was a plan by the ABVP to defame him, Tuseed said, “The person who had filed the complaint had lost to me during the college polls. So he alleged that my supporters beat him up. But I wasn’t present when the incident took place.”

According to documents submitted in court, the matter is currently in the district court. “I don’t want to say anything on this issue right now. I will present my reply in court,” Tuseed said.

His friend, Yogesh Gupta, a lawyer, added, “The trial is yet to begin; the complainant is yet to depose in court.” He also said there was no compromise or settlement with the complainant.

Tuseed added that he wants a forensic test done on the documents submitted in court. On the other allegations by the ABVP, citing problems with his admission to the Department of Buddhist Studies, Tuseed said due process has been followed.

When he was part of the department, he had failed in an internal assessment and had one backlog in his first semester. “I cancelled my admission due to personal reasons. I then appeared for the entrance test at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College and scored 73 marks,” he said.

While the ABVP alleged Tuseed took fresh admission in the department under a differently spelt name, Gupta said the matter was sub-judice.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App