DUSU polls: High Court takes tough line on defacement

Delhi High Court. (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File)

Issuing a strict warning against defacement of public property during Delhi University elections, the Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the public and civic authorities in the capital to take stringent measures by criminally prosecuting persons involved in such acts. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar directed the varsity and colleges under it to constitute a committee to prevent such defacement during DUSU polls. The bench agreed to the guidelines finalised by Joint Registrar Ritesh Singh, prepared after consultation with various stakeholders, including DU and Delhi Metro. The bench said the authorities shall notify the guidelines at the earliest and upload them on their websites to make people aware of them.

