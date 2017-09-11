Only in Express

DUSU poll contender Raja Choudhary given police security

Raja Choudhary, a presidential candidate in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, is now campaigning with security. Choudhary, an independent candidate contesting the polls, has a Delhi Police constable assigned to him.

He has been given security following his complaint to the police and the chief election commissioner, in which he alleged that he was beaten up and threatened by the ABVP’s presidential candidate, Rajat Choudhary. Raja had alleged that Rajat also offered him money to withdraw his nomination.

Raja’s nomination had initially been removed by the CEC but was added to the list later.

