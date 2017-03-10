DU’s Rameshwari Photocopier: Want to drop case, say publishers

Buying books in college is expensive for students. (Express Photo) Buying books in college is expensive for students. (Express Photo)

Top academic publishers, including Oxford University Press and Cambridge University Press, have decided to withdraw their case against a photocopy shop in Delhi University. They have filed an application in the Delhi High Court on Thursday.

Oxford University Press (OUP), Cambridge University Press (CUP) and Taylor & Francis (T&F) had taken Rameshwari Photocopier to court to restrain it from photocopying its books and creating ‘course packs’ claiming they were violating copyright laws.

In a joint statement, the publishers said they did not want to pursue the case further.

“We continue to stand by our principles stated throughout this case. We support and seek to enable equitable access to knowledge for students and we understand and endorse the important role that course packs play in the education of students,” the statement said.

Lawyers for the publishers told The Indian Express that an application to withdraw the case was filed on Thursday and is most likely be taken up by the court on Friday or Monday.

The case is currently before a two-judge bench in the High Court, where the publishers are challenging a single-judge order of September 16, 2016, that had upheld Rameshwari Photocopier’s right to sell photocopies of publishers’ books.

The single-judge bench in its order had stated that as per its interpretation of India’s copyright laws, selling of “course packs”, which are photocopies of various books, did not amount to infringement of copyright laws of the country.

Reacting to the development, Dharampal Singh, owner of Rameshwari Photocopier, said, “I am thrilled with this news, so much so that I have no words to express my joy. Perhaps the publishers also realised that this was a lost cause.”

In their statement issued on Thursday, the publishers noted that “we understand and endorse the important role that course packs play in the education of students.”

The statement maintains, “We maintain that copyright law plays an important part in balancing the interests of those creating, curating and disseminating learning materials with those requiring access to them.”