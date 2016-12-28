During GB Road inspection, DCW finds hidden cellars inside brothels

Allegations that some brothels built illegally Allegations that some brothels built illegally

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Tuesday led a team of officials to examine the illegal constructions within the brothels on GB Road. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, along with Karol Bagh SDM, SHO of Kamla Market, senior officials of Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Jal Board, North MCD officials and representatives of NGOs visited over half a dozen brothels and found tehkhanas (cellars) in large numbers in each of these brothels, DCW officials said.

“It has been observed many times that when raids are conducted, more than 15-20 girls are hidden in small tehkhanas… for several hours. The DCW aims to end prostitution in GB Road by working towards demolishing these illegal structures and rehabilitating the women at GB road,” a DCW official said.

SDM Karol Bagh Prashant Kumar said, “There were allegations that some brothels have been constructed illegally. We had also learnt there were some hidden cabins inside. We visited the brothels to see how the entry and exit points are constructed and if they have been built abiding by building norms.”

“North MCD officials have confirmed that they would prepare a detailed survey report in two months,” said a DCW official.

Maliwal said, “GB Road exists 3 km from the Parliament. Each woman is made to sleep with more than 30 men a day. Minors are being trafficked to this living hell. The Commission believes this multi-crore flesh trade of innocent women and girls cannot flourish in Delhi without active connivance of politicians and authorities. We are investigating the same.”