Dumped BJP for AAP 6 months ago, Azad wife joins Congress

Poonam Jha Azad, who joined the AAP from the BJP in November last year, switched over to the Congress Tuesday. She was welcomed into the party by Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Maken, who said this was a “homecoming” for Azad, who has been associated with the party for a long time.

Azad, the wife of cricketer and former BJP MP Kirti Azad, said that while she holds no personal grudge against anyone in AAP, “the lack of organisational structure did not suit me since no party can exist without it”. Azad said her husband has not taken any decision on joining the Congress.

Along with her, Maken welcomed AAP members Rajeev Mishra and Savita, who also joined the party with their supporters, Tuesday.

Maken said about 90 Congress leaders from across the country, including former Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs, former DPCC presidents and former Delhi Ministers, will campaign for the party in the civic polls.

Senior party leaders Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor and Salman Khurshid will join morning walkers to talk about the Congress’ plans to improve the civic bodies.

