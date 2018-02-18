DU teachers back student attacked ‘over caste’

Delhi University teachers will go to Dyal Singh College to support Asish Beniwal, a student allegedly beaten up over his caste. Beniwal, a first-year student, was beaten up on February 7, allegedly by students who used caste slurs. The three accused are out on bail.

On February 14, teachers and students went to meet Beniwal at his Mayur Vihar home. They will go to his college next week. “It looks like the place around college is under the control of certain dominant caste groups. The boys who assaulted him are walking free,” said the statement released by teachers of the university.

