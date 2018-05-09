DU teachers’ association to boycott evaluation

At the university level, teachers are protesting against delayed appointment and promotions, and the lack of absorption of ad-hoc teachers. (File photo / Representational) At the university level, teachers are protesting against delayed appointment and promotions, and the lack of absorption of ad-hoc teachers. (File photo / Representational)

In a repeat of 2016, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has announced evaluation boycott from May 9, in protest against the central government’s policies and delay in appointment of teachers.

Two years ago, teachers had boycotted evaluation for the first- and second-year undergraduate students for 55 days in protest against the changed workload calculation. Following this protest, the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) had resorted to the earlier calculation of workload.

This year, the boycott has been announced as teachers are unhappy with the graded autonomy policy, autonomous college scheme, and change in roster policy, which is going to reduce the number of SC/ST seats. Teachers say this is a move towards privatisation and to cut the funding of central universities.

At the university level, teachers are protesting against delayed appointment and promotions, and the lack of absorption of ad-hoc teachers. Examinations are going on in the university and the boycott is for all three undergraduate years as well as the students of School of Open Learning (SOL).

“We have no option but to resort to this as no authority is listening to our demands. With a heavy heart, we are doing this for the future and to save public-funded universities,” said Rajesh Jha, a political science teacher at Rajdhani College.

The evaluation process of over 3 lakh students in 63 colleges lasts a month. After the evaluation, the university takes about 30 days for result declaration. A senior official at the university said if the teachers boycott the process, there can be a delay in declaration of results.

