DU student says ABVP members molested her

A student from Delhi University and member of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) has filed a complaint alleging that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members “manhandled” and “molested” her during a talk on digital safety at Satyawati College. She filed a police complaint with the Bharat Nagar police station in this regard. “I had finished giving my speech and there was no provocation whatsoever. They just wanted me to leave the venue,” she alleged.

Confirming that a complaint was received, DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said, “We have registered an FIR under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (threatening) and 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the IPC. The student has named a few boys in her complaint. Further investigation is underway.”

The college’s staff council held an emergency meeting on Thursday and decided to suspend two students found to be involved in the incident. “It was a nearly two-hour-long meeting with roughly 80 teachers present. The council unanimously condemned the unfortunate incident, and decided to suspend two students till the time the proctorial committee submits its report in the matter,” said staff council secretary Shashi Shekar Singh.

College principal Manjula Das said the committee has been given a week to finish the enquiry. However, Kunal Yadav, secretary of the college students’ union, denied the charges.

