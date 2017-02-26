DU student raped by five, including her batchmates

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 20-year-old Delhi University student was allegedly raped by five persons, including her college friends, in old Faridabad area. Police said the incident took place on February 3 when the girl had accompanied the accused to a party.

According to police, the girl — a resident of Noida — did not tell anyone about the incident until the accused allegedly started to harass her again. She then approached the college’s Sexual Harassment Committee on February 15. A complaint was finally lodged at Lajpat Nagar police station on February 18 under IPC sections 376 D (rape) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy).

Police said during investigation, another person was found to be involved in the case. He and four others have been arrested, while one is absconding.

DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said, “The girl is a third-year student. Two of her male friends took her to Faridabad, where she was raped.”

Police said their college held its annual fest on February 3, after which the main accused asked the girl to come to the party. The accused allegedly told her that a few other girls would be there as well.

“He and the girl reached the flat on his motorbike. They allegedly consumed liquor. The girl was then allegedly raped by all five accused. They threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone. One of the accused again raped her at the flat. Another accused, who dropped her to her house in Noida, also raped her in an isolated place,” the officer said.