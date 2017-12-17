DU student moves court after college bars him from exam

Delhi University. (File/Representational) Delhi University. (File/Representational)

After his admit card for the semester exam was withheld and he was barred from entering the college for failing to comply with a college disciplinary committee’s decision, a Delhi University student decided to seek legal relief.

On November 29, Rajan Singh approached Chanderjit Singh, secretary, New Delhi District Legal Services Authority. He was then provided a counsel on pro bono basis, and a petition was filed by Aakriti Jain — the legal aid assigned to the student. On hearing his plea, Civil Judge Jasjeet Kaur directed college authorities to “refrain” from prohibiting the student from taking his examination. The court also summoned authorities on the next date of hearing to settle the issue.

As per court records, Singh was involved in a dispute with authorities of Aryabhatta College, following which the college disciplinary committee issued a letter, wherein he was directed to apologise publicly. As per the letter, he was “prohibited from representing the college in any function… and (was asked to) remove all derogatory material against the college and its members from the internet, social media”.

“It has been further submitted by the plaintiff’s counsel that the college also withheld the admit card for exams, scheduled on November 30,” court records showed. “This court finds it expedient to direct the authorities to refrain from prohibiting the plaintiff from sitting in the said examination,” Judge Kaur directed. Besides, the court also ordered the college authorities to release his admit card and fixed January 29, 2018, as the next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, Singh told The Sunday Express that his troubles were far from over. He claimed that the college was unhappy as he has been raising issues such as lack of infrastructure and staff indulging in “illegal activities”. Singh was suspended from the college on November 13 for “disruption of academic environment”.

Manoj Sinha, principal of Aryabhatta College, claimed that Singh was unhappy as he was barred from contesting the DUSU polls due to low attendance. “Since then, he has been indulging in acts of indiscipline and trying to disrupt the college atmosphere. Initially, it was just on social media. He then made baseless allegations of corruption against the staff. We had never told him that he would not be able to write the exam, we wanted him to submit an undertaking on his attendance shortage,” he said.

(With inputs from Shradha Chettri)

