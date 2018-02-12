Man allegedly masturbates on bus, DU student files FIR

The complainant, a final year student studying English (Honours), claimed that no one came forward to help her after she raised an alarm. (Source: ANI photo) The complainant, a final year student studying English (Honours), claimed that no one came forward to help her after she raised an alarm. (Source: ANI photo)

A 20-year-old Delhi University student has registered an FIR against a man for allegedly masturbating while sitting beside her on a moving DTC bus.

The FIR has been registered with the Vasant Vihar police station. No arrest has been made in the case. The woman has also posted a video of the entire incident on social media.

The complainant, a final year student studying English (Honours), claimed that no one came forward to help her after she raised an alarm.

According to police, “The incident took place when the woman was returning home on February 7 on a DTC bus. An elderly man sat next to her and leaned against her. The woman moved in her seat to avoid contact with him but he leaned against her again,” a senior police officer said.

“The accused used a bag to hide his action from others while making his private part visible to the woman,” an officer said.

The complainant claimed that he ignored the man when he was misbehaving with her but was shocked when she saw him unzipping his pants and masturbating. “I immediately raised an alarm and told my co-passengers. I told them that the man was masturbating but no one understood what I was talking about. The accused then started asking me to calm down and he later got down,” she alleged.

The complainant later approached the police. “I had also made a video so as to gather evidence against the man before claiming anything and posted on social media to shame the person on February 8,” the DU student added.

