DU student arrested for bomb hoax

A 21-year-old student was arrested Monday for allegedly making a hoax call to the Delhi Police control room threatening a bomb blast at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district. The accused, Deepak, a resident of Azadpur in northwest Delhi, was arrested from his house. Deepak, a native of UP’s Azamgarh, is pursuing BA from Delhi University’s School of Open Learning.

A police officer said a PCR call was received at 12.41 pm Monday. The caller stated that a bomb has been planted and is going to explode during the PM’s rally. Sources said the student told police he made the call to seek attention. Police are trying to ascertain the exact cause of the act.