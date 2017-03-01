DU protest march: Two ‘ABVP men’ held after clash outside Khalsa College

Two alleged ABVP activists were arrested on Monday for attacking a JNU student and his friends outside SGTB Khalsa College in North Campus when they were returning from the ‘DU Against Gundagardi March’. DCP (North) Jatin Narwal confirmed the arrests.

The incident, which took place despite heavy police deployment in North Campus, has been recorded on a mobile camera. The footage shows the two alleged ABVP activists walking around with belts in their hands and policemen trying to stop them. The arrests were made following an FIR registered at the Maurice Nagar police station on the basis of a complaint filed by JNU student Aman Kumar Sinha.

Police said they have arrested two students, Prashant Mishra and Vinayak Sharma. Police sources said Mishra’s links with the ABVP have already been ascertained. The ABVP, meanwhile, alleged that the JNU students had instigated the fight.