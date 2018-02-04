DU professor accused of molesting student

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that the professor would stare at her and often wink during classes. (Representation picture) The woman, in her complaint, alleged that the professor would stare at her and often wink during classes. (Representation picture)

A professor at a college in Delhi University’s North Campus has been booked for allegedly molesting and harassing a student, police said. The alleged incident came to light when the woman approached police on January 31 and lodged a complaint against the professor at Maurice Nagar police station.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that the professor would stare at her and often wink during classes. She also alleged that he tried to contact her on the phone.

She further alleged that on January 21, he met her near the college canteen and passed lewd comments. “He told me I am looking hot and sexy. Then he touched me inappropriately and tried to come closer to me,” the woman alleged in her complaint.

The complainant further said the accused offered to join her for a cup of tea or coffee, and insisted on meeting her alone.

She also alleged that he sent text messages urging her to meet him, and when she refused, threatened to fail her in the internal examination.

Police confirmed that they are probing the case. “We have registered a case under relevant sections and have questioned the teacher. We are verifying the allegations,” a police officer said.

