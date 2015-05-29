Delhi University panel approves Choice Based Credit System

Delhi University’s executive council on Thursday passed the proposal to implement the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) from this academic session. However, many departments in the university have said they are not prepared for its implementation. CBCS was passed in the meeting, with only five dissents out of 23 opinions.

“Even as the (EC) meeting was on, news came that the Political Science Department had rejected the CBCS in the general body meeting of its teachers. It may be recalled that the History Department and a majority of teachers in the Commerce Department have also rejected the CBCS,” the statement issued on Thursday by the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) said.

Members also claimed that no debate or discussion was held for passing the scheme. “No debate was allowed. The matter was decided not on its merit ,” Abha Dev Habib, an executive council member, said.

Earlier in the day, student and teacher groups joined the DUTA agitation against implementation of the CBCS. The CBCS proposes a common syllabus for all central universities, a common entrance test, faculty and student mobility, and credit transfers.

