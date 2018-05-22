SC to hear pregnant law student’s plea seeking relaxation in attendance

The matter was presented before a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Navin Sinha on Tuesday, who fixed the hearing for Wednesday. (Representational Image) The matter was presented before a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Navin Sinha on Tuesday, who fixed the hearing for Wednesday. (Representational Image)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a plea filed by a pregnant second-year law student of Delhi University (DU) seeking relaxation in attendance and permission to appear in the ongoing fourth semester LLB exam. The plea was heard by a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Navin Sinha on Tuesday, which fixed the hearing for tomorrow.

Citing the provisions of Rules of Legal Education of the Bar Council of India (BCI), second-year student Ankita Meena was earlier refused any relaxation in attendance by the Delhi High Court. The student approached the court after she wasn’t allowed to appear in the IV semester LLB examination, which commenced on May 16. Following the High Court’s order, the student had approached a division bench on Monday and had sought for a response on the plea from the university.

Ankita, in her plea filed in Delhi HC, had said that she was unable to complete the requisite 70 percent attendance criteria due to the advanced stage of her pregnancy. Her lawyer had submitted before the Delhi HC bench that Ankita was a diligent student who had been attending her classes regularly and it was due to her pregnancy and the birth of her child she failed to complete the essential 70 percent.

The student had relied on an ordinance of a chapter of DU that “in the case of a married woman student who is granted maternity leave, in calculating the total number of lectures delivered in the College or in the University, as the case may be, for her course of study in each academic year, the number of lectures in each subject delivered during the period of her maternity leave shall not be taken into account.”

The university had opposed her plea in the high court on the ground that LLB degree course was a professional course and mandated regular attendance of lectures. The varsity’s counsel had argued that the court has consistently held that the students who do not attend the stipulated percentage of lectures, are not eligible for enrolment as members of the BCI and hence, the university was justified in detaining the petitioner in the fourth semester.

