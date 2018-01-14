DU graduate among 2 held for duping people: Police

A Delhi University graduate and a telecaller working at a call centre have been arrested by police for allegedly duping more than 350 people on the pretext of offering them loans. Police said the accused, Sandeep and Ayush Dixit, allegedly duped people to the tune of Rs 50 lakh.

A complainant had alleged she was contacted by the accused, who offered her a loan and asked for Rs 20,000 as processing fee. “They then asked for Rs 55,000 to sanction the loan the next day. Right after the second transaction, they switched off their phones,” a police officer said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App