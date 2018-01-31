DU fake marksheets racket: Accused posed as NRIs from Canada

Accused sold forged certificates for classes X and XII, as well as graduate and postgraduate degrees. (Express) Accused sold forged certificates for classes X and XII, as well as graduate and postgraduate degrees. (Express)

The men did not know each other, their parents were kept in the dark about their whereabouts and they hardly socialised. However, the three main accused arrested in the fake degree racket had to pose as NRIs from Canada to keep their 30 bank accounts up and running.

Police said the main accused, Pawiter Singh, used to move across Punjab. “He would not stay in the same location for more than two weeks and kept changing his looks every few months. His parents received mobile alerts if he did not contact them every three-four hours. However, he used to be contacted by bank officials regularly as he had posed as an NRI to evade verification,” said a police officer.

Police said the accused had opened 30 bank accounts with a total bank balance of about Rs 15-20 lakh. The bank transactions, however, exceeded more than Rs 1 crore, police said.

As students asked him if the certificates were genuine, Singh uploaded a Himachal Pradesh address on their website and asked students to send their marksheets and other documents there. “We are yet to raid the premises. But we have found that the office in Himachal Pradesh would verify the documents with their own stamps and send it back to the students. They were verifying their own racket,” the officer said.

Police said that for Class X and XII certificates, the rates would be between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 each, and the postgraduate degree certificates would be sold at Rs 5,000 each. Police said the relatively low rates were to avoid suspicion of any foul play.

“Many victims are from small villages. Even if they realised that they had been duped of Rs 5,000, they would not approach police,” the officer said. However, Pankaj Arora, the Delhi-based agent who had opened up the SRKM Education and Welfare Society, duped a Rajasthan resident of Rs 1,31,000 for Class X certificates.

Arora threatened the complainant when he started questioning the genuineness of the marksheets, which claimed that he had passed out from the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, police said. “The complainant had paid such an exorbitant amount because Pankaj got greedy. After that, the complainant approached Hari Nagar police station and the scam was unveiled,” the officer said.

