DU English dept holds general body meet: Will expand core committee

DAYS AFTER Chetan Bhagat’s novel and ‘Facebook post-writing’ was made part of the English general elective course at Delhi University, a General Body Meeting (GBM) of English teachers Thursday decided to expand a core committee under the Choice Based Credit System to revise the decision. This committee had suggested the changes.

“We are taking a two-track approach, whereby there will be a long-term sequence of sub-committees to work on different papers for the future so that a full-scale revision can take place by the committees by 2018. I’ve called for participation from across the board. In the short term, the existing committee is to be expanded to include all those who wish to participate, and work is to be taken forward,” said Christel R Devadawson, Head of the English department.

The GBM comes after a letter by 124 teachers to Devadawson, which alleged a “serious participatory deficit in the process that finalised the proposed syllabus”. The letter asked for a more “democratic process” be followed.

Sachin Nirmala Narayana, a professor present at the meeting, said, “We have decided to put the revision on hold, except for the two papers that are required to be there in the syllabus from July 2017 for BA programmes. It was taken because of an extremely deficient democratic process undertaken earlier. Only 29-32 people were involved.”

