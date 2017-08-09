DU college becomes first to get air quality monitoring station

The station will cost about Rs 2 crore and is likely to start functioning by the second week of September. (File Photo) The station will cost about Rs 2 crore and is likely to start functioning by the second week of September. (File Photo)

Delhi University’s PGDAV (Evening) College is set to get a fully automatic Air Quality Monitoring Station, in collaboration with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). The college said it was the first educational institute to have such a monitoring station. The station will cost about Rs 2 crore and is likely to start functioning by the second week of September.

“According to details, DPCC has procured ultra-advanced, fully automatic ambient air quality monitoring instruments from Ecotech Australia. The stations will provide real-time air quality data,” it added. College principal R K Gupta said the college had approached the DPCC with a request to set up a station and added that the construction work had started and was going on at a “great pace”.

“The station will monitor the air quality of Nehru Nagar, Maharani Bagh, Ashram, Srinivaspuri, Lajpat Nagar, etc. Since the area is also known for high traffic density and congestion, especially during peak hours, the station will certainly be helpful in assessing the air quality,” he said. “An LED-display board will be installed at the front fence of the college so that onlookers may notice the concentration of air pollutants. In future, the station will be a point of attraction for students, scientists, research scholars and interested citizens,” Gupta said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App