DTC revises wages of contractual drivers, announces incentives

In a move that will benefit thousands of its contract-based drivers, DTC has revised wages and announced incentive for better performance. The Delhi Transport Corporation(DTC) Board in its meeting held in February this year had approved suggestions of a committee constituted to review wages to be paid to contractual drivers of DTC with immediate effect.

As per the revised rates, contractual drivers will be now paid wages at the rate of Rs 6.65 per km for first 2,250 km clocked by them as compared to the earlier Rs 5 for the same distance. Beyond this limit (2,250 km) they will be paid at the rate of Rs 6.96 per km as compared to Rs 6 for the same distance, said a government official.

A circular was issued by the DTC earlier this month for payment of revised wages and incentives to the contractual drivers. In the form of incentive, an amount of of Rs 2,200 per month will be given for achieving 22 days physical attendance and operation of 95 per cent of the scheduled kilometers. An additional amount of Rs 200 per day, for maximum four days, for duty beyond 22 days will also be paid, and thus, the total amount can go up to Rs 3000, stated the circular.

An amount of Rs 1,400 per month will be given for achieving 22 days physical attendance and operation of 85 per cent of scheduled kilometers. An additional amount of Rs 150 per day (maximum four days) for duty beyond 22 days will also be paid, and thus, the total amount can go up to Rs 2,000, it said. The DTC employs over 13,000 drivers to operate its more than 3700 buses. The number of contractual drivers is around 8000, said a DTC official.

The incentives are payable to contractual drivers deployed on buses who manage to avoid any fatal or major accident during a given month. The criteria for hiring contractual drivers was revised and matriculation was introduced as an eligibility of candidates in 2008. Earlier, reading and writing ability was considered for the purpose. This change, however, led to problems in getting good drivers and so attempts have been made to attract eligible candidates by providing them better wages and incentives, said the official.

