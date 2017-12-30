DTC gets in action over reports of buses not opening gates at stops

A circular in this regard was issued by DTC’s chief general manager (operations) earlier this week. The DTC with its fleet of around 3,900 buses carries over three million passengers everyday. A circular in this regard was issued by DTC’s chief general manager (operations) earlier this week. The DTC with its fleet of around 3,900 buses carries over three million passengers everyday.

As complaints of gates of city buses not opening at prescribed stops, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has decided to keep a check on its drivers through inspection staff to ensure there is no inconvenience to passengers. The field checking staff has been instructed to report drivers not opening both gates and thus causing inconvenience to the boarding and deboarding commuters said a DTC official.

A circular in this regard was issued by DTC’s chief general manager (operations) earlier this week. The DTC with its fleet of around 3,900 buses carries over three million passengers everyday.

“It has been observed that DTC drivers are not opening both the gates of the buses at prescribed bus stands for the boarding and deboarding thus causing inconvenience to the passengers,” said the circular.

All the depot and regional managers have been directed to instruct the drivers to open both front and back doors of buses to facilitate safe boarding and deboarding of passengers at the bus stands.The inspection teams have also been instructed to watch for drivers violating this direction and report them, added the official.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App