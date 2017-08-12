DTC drivers run over by speeding truck: Why wasn’t bus taken to depot to be fixed, ask families

The incident took place around 12.30 am near the Madhuban Chowk underpass. Praveen Khanna The incident took place around 12.30 am near the Madhuban Chowk underpass. Praveen Khanna

Sunil Kumar (36) would usually return home by 11.30 pm. But on Thursday, his family did not hear from him even after midnight. Around 1.30 am, his wife Anjana called his phone only to hear an unfamiliar voice on the other end. A policeman, who was on the line, told her that her husband, a DTC driver, had been killed in an accident.

Sunil and his colleague, Pramod Kumar (35), were killed on Thursday at northwest Delhi’s Madhuban Chowk. The two were fixing a bus that had broken down when a tempo rammed into them. Demanding justice, their families protested at the Rohini Sector III depot on Friday with just one question: “Why wasn’t the bus taken to the depot and fixed; why was it kept on the busy main road?”

Sunil, a contractual driver, had been working with the DTC since 2014. His wife and two children — a 10- year-old daughter and 7-year-old son — now stare at a bleak future as he was the only earning member. Yatish Kumar, Sunil’s younger brother, said, “As soon as my sister-in-law called me, I rushed to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital. He was then shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital for postmortem. My brother was a contractual employee, I don’t know if the government will do anything for him.”

He added that the bus that had broken down was not the one Sunil drove. “He had gone to help his friend. Due to the driver’s carelessness, our lives have been shattered,” Yatish claimed. Pramod, meanwhile, had been with the DTC for the last eight years and earned Rs 30,000 per month. His family, too, said he was the only earning member. “He has two sons, aged 10 and 11. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has promised us money and a job,” said Ashok Kumar, Pramod’s elder brother.

