DTC conductor kills self in depot, leaves video with blackmail claim

The conductor, identified as 39-year-old Kamal Singh, sent the suicide video to his family, friends and colleagues, said police. (Express Photo/File) The conductor, identified as 39-year-old Kamal Singh, sent the suicide video to his family, friends and colleagues, said police. (Express Photo/File)

A DTC bus conductor allegedly committed suicide at the Bhajanpura depot Tuesday, filming himself in the act and leaving behind other video clips on his phone and a four-page suicide note in which he said he was being blackmailed by a bus driver and two women, said police.

The conductor, identified as 39-year-old Kamal Singh, sent the suicide video to his family, friends and colleagues, said police.

“On Tuesday morning, he consumed a poisonous substance at the depot. Some passengers took him to GTB Hospital in an autorickshaw. He took the name of three people, including two women and a man, in the videos. He claimed the group had first demanded Rs 5 lakh from him and later Rs 10 lakh,” a police officer said, adding that Singh was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Singh, who was posted at the Noida depot, left behind his mother, three brothers and a sister in Khichdipur village.

In the suicide note, Singh claimed that a person he identified as Monu introduced him to the two women who later made “indecent videos” and threatened to approach police.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App