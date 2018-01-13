DTC bus depots to soon have Amul stalls

DTC bus at Anand Vihar in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) DTC bus at Anand Vihar in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The State Transport Authority has approved a proposal to allow Amul and other cooperative bodies to set up stalls within the premises of the Delhi Transport Corporation, in a move that will boost the DTC’s revenue.

The STA board has approved the proposal to provide space to the cooperative bodies to set up stalls for juice, milk and other products within the DTC premises, a government official said.

The allotment of stalls will be on rental basis and similar to the terms and conditions followed by Mother Dairy. The proposal has been approved by the DTC Board. The STA Board has authorised the DTC’s chief managing director to allot the space to the cooperative bodies. The DTC has 40 depots across Delhi where these stalls can be opened, the official said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App