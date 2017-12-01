DSSSB paper leak: 52-yr-old arrested in scam is a former Delhi weightlifter

Virendra Mathur Virendra Mathur

Virendra Mathur (52) — arrested last week in connection with the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) exam paper leak — was a state-level weightlifter, who represented Delhi in the 68-kg category around 30 years ago, police said. He later got a job as a physical education teacher through the sports quota in a government school.

Eying a career in politics, police said Mathur formed a syndicate seven years ago which leaked papers of competitive exams and arranged dummy students in exchange for a sum. Last week, he and nine others were arrested for allegedly leaking the DSSSB examination paper for posts of primary school teachers (MCD). The exam was held on October 29. DCP (crime branch) Rajesh Deo said apart from Mathur, police have arrested 17 others. “Five years ago, Mathur was sent on deputation to Chhatrasal stadium, where he looked after one of their weighlifting centres,” he said.

Police said Mathur, who hails from outer Delhi’s Karala village, was into weightlifting since childhood. He was selected for the Delhi team after he performed well at the junior level. He left the sport due to a financial crisis, sources said. “In 2010, he met a man from Ghaziabad. The duo helped students cheat in various competitive exams such as MTS, railway, bank PO and DSSSB in exchange for money. They initially sent dummy students to write the exams. They changed their modus-operandi once the biometric system was introduced,” a senior police officer said.

Mathur and his associates then sent in dummy students, who would leave the exam hall a few minutes later along with the question paper. “They later gave pendants with Bluetooth devices to aspirants to help them cheat. Since 2010, Mathur has helped around 200 students get government jobs,” a police source said.

On October 29, The Indian Express had reported that eight persons were arrested from Prahladpur village when they were sitting in a government school playground and solving the DSSSB paper, passing information over the phone. The arrests were made by the anti-auto theft squad (AATS) of west district. The accused told police that a government employee, working as a physical training inspector, had lured them by promising Rs 2 lakh.

The case was then transferred to the crime branch, who came to know of Mathur’s involvement. “Mathur approached the candidates and struck a deal for Rs 12 lakh each. He gave them Bluetooth devices stuck inside a pendant, and a microphone shaped like a medical tablet. The person solving the paper would get the questions via WhatsApp,” an officer said, adding that Mathur had been absconding since then.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App