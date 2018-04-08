Dry days ahead: Swimming pools at DDA sports complexes to open by month-end

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at the inauguration of a swimming pool at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Mayur Vihar. (Praveen Khanna) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at the inauguration of a swimming pool at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Mayur Vihar. (Praveen Khanna)

Swimming season is here — but a large number of pools in sports complexes run by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) are not going to start operating just yet. While eight pools will only open by the end of April, several others may start operations after almost three months, DDA sources said.

Two of them — in Jasola Vihar and Dilshad Garden — are likely to remain shut the entire year. “Only one swimming pool in Siri Fort has opened. The others — in Saket, Vasant Kunj, Pratap Nagar, Paschim Vihar, Pitampura, Rohini, CWG Village sports complex and Yamuna sports complex — will be started either by the end of this month or the next,” an official said, adding that these sports complexes are being refurbished.

After renovation work is finished, the DDA usually takes about three weeks to throw the swimming pools open to the public, as it has to take licence from different authorities, do a water test by filling and emptying the pool and check other safety issues.

The other swimming pools — in Chilla sports complex, Kanti Nagar complex, Major Dhyan Chand sports complex, Pratap Nagar complex, Baba Gang Nath Marg complex in Munirka and the complexes in Dwarka and Hari Nagar — may open after three months.

DDA has decided to convert the swimming pools to uniform depth. Currently, depth in most of the pools changes from three to six feet between the two ends.

“The DDA constructed the pools with varying depths, thinking that the deeper portion will be used for diving, while the other end can be used for swimming. But this is not the international practice and pools have a uniform four-feet depth,” the official said. Most DDA pools are over 15 years old and no major renovation work has been done, so the authority decided to do it this time, he added.

DDA chief engineer (Project) Atul Garg said most swimming pools will start functioning this month.

