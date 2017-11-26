Drugs worth crores found in Delhi: German held for supplying LSD to parties

Florian Heindl was staying at a hotel in Paharganj Florian Heindl was staying at a hotel in Paharganj

The narcotics branch of the Delhi Police has arrested a German national and two Delhi-based men, including a student, for allegedly supplying LSD and MDMA to parties in the city. A bust involving LSD is rare in the capital, where majority of seizures include ganja or cocaine.

Police said the German national took orders via social media. About 69 grams of powdered MDMA, worth Rs 2 crore in the international market, and 100 LSD stamp papers have been recovered. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Alok Kumar said they have arrested the main supplier, Florian Heindl, as well as two alleged peddlers identified as Jatin Gupta (22) and Jujhar Kathuria (29).

“The arrest was made a few days ago and we discovered during our investigation that Heindl had come to India on October 2. He had been staying at a Paharganj hotel for the last two months, and has visited India six times since 2013,” he said. Police said Heindl would procure drugs from Germany and “insert them in his private parts” to avoid detection. When he was a juvenile, he was arrested on charges of peddling drugs in Germany, police said.

The arrested peddlers would supply LSD to parties in south Delhi and Gurgaon, police said. Investigation revealed that each LSD paper would be sold for Rs 7,000-10,000 at such parties. Police also recovered about Rs 10 lakh from the possession of the arrested duo.

“Police came to know on November 22 that a man would come to Uttam Nagar to receive LSD stamp papers. On this information, a raid was conducted and Gupta and Kathuria were arrested,” police said. During questioning, Kathuria is learnt to have told police that he received LSD stamp papers from Heindl, whom he met on a social networking website.

“He told police that whenever he got an order from a peddler, he would contact Heindl online and leave a message for him. Based on this information, police laid a trap and arrested the German national,” an officer said. LSD, which is originally in crystal or tablet form, is diluted and turned into liquid before it is sprinkled on paper. MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, is primarily used as a recreational drug.

