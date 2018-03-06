Drugs, arms smugglers to be charged under MCOCA: Delhi Police

In the last one year alone, about 50 kg of heroin has been recovered, sources said. In the last one year alone, about 50 kg of heroin has been recovered, sources said.

ALARMED BY the increase in flow of arms and drugs into the capital, the Delhi Police has decided to book members of gangs involved in such trade under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. (MCOCA). Essentially based on the belief “guilty until proven innocent”, MCOCA is slapped on criminals running organised rackets and involved in multiple cases. As per law, once MCOCA — enforced in Delhi in 2002 — is slapped on an accused, they cannot get bail for at least a year and may be awarded a life term.

According to sources, the Special Cell has been working overtime to zero in on illegal supply of arms and drugs in Delhi-NCR. This year alone, the Special Cell has busted four networks and recovered over 100 sophisticated firearms, allegedly being supplied from MP and Bihar. Similarly, banned drugs such as heroin, cocaine, hashish and ganja worth crores have been recovered.

An officer from the Special Cell told The Indian Express that it is a matter of concern that illegal firearms and drugs are entering Delhi “easily”. “Surveillance showed illegal weapons are being pumped into Delhi from Khargaon and Burhanpur in MP and Munger in Bihar,” he said.

He added, “The Special Cell launched a drive against suppliers of illegal firearms in Delhi from other parts of the country…. and busted several such interstate syndicates. In the last two years, 500 sophisticated firearms were seized.”

One such syndicate that was busted was being run by Richhpal Singh from Burhanpur. A total of 106 homemade semi-automatic pistols, one carbine and other ammunition were recovered. In another case, the Special Cell arrested four men on June 4, 2017, and recovered 13 pistols.

The Special Cell also found that illegal drugs are being supplied to Delhi via Bareilly and UP. Besides, drugs also enter the capital from Manipur and Punjab. During its drive, the Special Cell busted several drug cartels and recovered consignments of high-grade heroin. In the last one year alone, about 50 kg of heroin has been recovered, sources said.

Sources said one such syndicate was being run by a criminal, Deepak, who was arrested in 2017. So far this year, the police has slapped MCOCA charges on gangster Manjeet Mahal. Sources said they are likely to book arrested gangster Sonu Dariyapur under the Act as well.

