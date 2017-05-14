Drug cartel busted, 2 held with 13 kg hashish

Representational Image/ File photo Representational Image/ File photo

Delhi Police’s Special Cell has busted a drug cartel involved in the sale of ‘hashish’ in four states, including Delhi. Police said they have arrested two people with 13.5 kg of hashish worth around Rs 1 crore. Police said the accused, identified as Shabir Ahmad Rather alias Shahrukh (32) and Bilal Ahmad Bhat (39), both residents of Kashmir, were arrested Friday near St Stephen’s Cricket Ground. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said the group has supplied ‘hashish’ worth over Rs 10 crore in the past six months in Delhi, Gujarat, Mumbai and West Bengal for “rave parties”.

According to police, the Special Cell has been working on drug cartels involved in supplying hashish in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other parts of India. “Hashish is mostly grown in hilly areas. The seized contraband is estimated to cost Rs 8-9 lakh per kilogram in the market,” an officer said.

During investigation, it was found that one Abdul Rashid Sonar was supplying hashish from Kashmir to Delhi. “During interrogation, the duo said they had stored the drug in the cavity of a tool box in their truck. The truck, which was parked at ISBT Mori Gate terminal parking, has been seized,” said police.

Police said that Shahrukh’s house was destroyed in the floods in September, 2014, and he had to take a loan of Rs 25 lakh. He later came in contact with Sonar, who roped him in for transporting hashish.

According to police, Shahrukh was paid Rs 5,000 per kilogram for the job and used to deliver the drugs at Azadpur Mandi and Mori Gate among other places, to receivers from Gujarat, Mumbai and West Bengal. Shahrukh has allegedly supplied over 100 kg of drugs in Delhi, police said.

