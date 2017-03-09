Dropped the idea of formation of Mohalla Rakshak Dal: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File Photo) Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File Photo)

The Delhi government has decided not to go ahead with the idea of formation of Mohalla Rakshak Dal as it was not “feasible”, Deputy CM Manish Sisoda said on Wednesday. The Mohalla Rakshak Dal was aimed at ensuring women safety in the neighbourhoods by employing the volunteers including women. “We have dropped the idea of Mohalla Rakshak Dal as it is not feasible,” Sisodia said. Last year, the government had announced that it would form Mohalla Rakshak Dal in order to provide safety to women in their neighbourhood. As per the plan, the volunteers of the Dal were to be deployed at the dark spots, having poor lighting facilities in night in many parts of the city.