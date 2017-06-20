Driver working with DRDO arrested for SSC paper leak

The seven were arrested within a week of an FIR being registered in the case on May 3. The seven were arrested within a week of an FIR being registered in the case on May 3.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 30-year-old man — employed with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) as a driver — in connection with the paper leak in the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) recruitment examination, conducted by the Staff Selection Commission on April 30 and May 14. The SSC had cancelled the examination and approached the Crime Branch about the leak.

Police sources told The Indian Express that the accused, Rambeer Dangi, used to work in the fire control department of the DRDO and was arrested from Pune, where he was posted, a week ago. Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Madhur Verma confirmed the arrest.

According to police, on the day of the examination, Dangi returned to his hometown, Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, and provided his friend and a relative with the answer key to the question paper. Sources said Dangi was part of a larger nexus operating across the country.

His name surfaced when the Crime Branch was interrogating seven people — Dharmendra, Anuj, Ankur, Sunder, Arun, Vishal and Kuldeep — arrested in connection with the case. The seven were arrested within a week of an FIR being registered in the case on May 3. Police sources said members of the gang used to operate in an “organised manner”.

Elaborating on their modus operandi, a police source said, “One of them would get the question paper prior to the examination from a staffer at the test centre. This would then be circulated to people who would solve the paper and prepare the answer key. This was sent via WhatsApp to candidates — in return for a hefty sum.” While all of the arrested accused are in judicial custody, police are yet to establish the exact source of the paper leak, sources said.

A police officer said, “A pan-India investigation is being conducted in connection with the case. More names have surfaced. Our investigation is underway and anyone else who was involved will be arrested soon.”

According to the complaint, while the second part of the examination was being conducted, officials of the SSC came to know that a Facebook user, Neetu Singh, had uploaded the key to the question paper nearly half-an-hour before the examination was scheduled to be held on May 14. On comparing the uploaded question paper with the original one, they found a match.

