Driver charred to death as truck goes up in flames

A truck driver was charred to death after his vehicle hit a divider, flipped and went up in flames at Brar Square on Ring Road early Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident came to light at 3.30 am after a passerby saw the truck on fire and made a PCR call. “Three fire tenders reached the spot and took half-an-hour to douse the flames. When the truck was inspected, the driver was found lying on the seat. He was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital where doctors declared him dead,” an officer said.

Surender Kumar, DCP (southwest), said, “The deceased was identified as Iqbal, a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan.”

Meanwhile, traffic between Naraina and the Dhaula Kuan stretch was affected till Saturday afternoon as the debris had to be cleared. Police said a case under sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is underway.

