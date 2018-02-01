Draft rules urge people to use multi-level parking lots in Delhi

Unauthorised parking at Copernicus Marg near National Green Tribunal. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Unauthorised parking at Copernicus Marg near National Green Tribunal. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

The draft parking rules for Delhi, which were opened for feedback Monday, stress on the need to decongest Delhi roads by giving incentives for parking in multi-level parking lots.

Close to 1,400 cars are added to Delhi roads each day, while there are only close to 250 surface parking lots in the city and only a handful of multi-level lots. According to the draft rules of the Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Rules, 2017, surface parking for more than an hour will not be allowed within 500 metres of a multi-level parking lot and the area will be designated as a ‘no-parking’ zone.

The rules, however, mention a clause for extraordinary situations. “In case some essential on-street parking has to be provided within the 500-metre zone, it will be priced exponentially, at least three times the on-street parking rates,” the rules state.

Officials said that in some areas, multi-level parking lots are not filled to capacity but people park their vehicles outside illegally.

“The idea is to make sure that more people use these parking lots, so that congestion can be reduced. Prohibitive parking rates in such cases will be helpful,” said a senior official.

The rules also touch upon provisions for long-duration parking. “Long-duration parking should be located only in off-street facilities. In case, the off-site facility is more than 200 meters away, adequate shuttle service by non-motorised/clean fuel-based vehicles shall be provided, with charges subsumed within the parking fees,” the rules state.

What the parking rates will be and how much it will cost to park in areas meant for long-duration parking lots is yet to be decided and will be done by a Base Parking Fee Committee that will include representatives from the municipal corporations, NDMC, Delhi government’s Urban Development Department and the Traffic Police, among others.

The draft rules are up for comment for a month, following which they will be notified by the government.

