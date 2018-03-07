Doorstep delivery of ration scheme cleared, will be sent to L-G: Manish Sisodia

The government proposed the scheme after Aadhaar-based identification for ration caused several problems. (Archive) The government proposed the scheme after Aadhaar-based identification for ration caused several problems. (Archive)

The Delhi government has approved the doorstep delivery of ration scheme under the public distribution system, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

In a meeting of the Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday, a note on the issue was presented and consequently approved. It will now be sent to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for approval, following which the scheme will be rolled out within a month, Sisodia said.

“The Delhi Cabinet has approved doorstep delivery of ration. Through this, beneficiaries of the scheme will get ration delivered to their homes,” he said.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia had alleged that a “ration mafia” was trying to stop the scheme. While the CM had alleged that certain officers were in a nexus with the “ration mafia”, Sisodia attacked the L-G, asking why he was “protecting” black marketeers.

The scheme will focus on wheat, rice and sugar “for eligible beneficiaries of targeted public distribution system under the National Food Security Act 2013”, the government said in a statement, adding that it was “aimed at reforming the targeted PDS in public interest”.

The statement added, “The attention of the Cabinet was also drawn to the extant laws/rules and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, asking state governments to ensure home delivery of ration to beneficiaries experiencing difficulty in getting their entitled quantum of subsidised foodgrain due to old age, physical disability, etc.”

Outlining the reasons for the scheme, Sisodia said that “Aadhaar-based identification of ration holders” had led to “teething problems” and “unforeseen trouble”. ”These problems will be solved… the problem of finding ration shops closed will stop. People will have the option of telling what time they want the ration delivered,” he said.

He added that the ration will be delivered in sealed packets, thus weeding out the problem of theft and adulteration. “We will also have a system to address grievances in case of complaints,” the deputy CM said.

Stating that “efforts” were made to stop the “pro-people” scheme, Sisodia said, “Now that it has been passed by the Cabinet, I would appeal to the L-G to pass the scheme since it is related to poor people’s food. This will stop ration theft and I would hope that this isn’t stopped after comments from officers… After it is passed, we will ask for tenders within a month.” However, a section of officers at the Food and Civil Supplies department spoke of “potential problems” with the scheme, claiming that it did not appear to be “well thought out”.

