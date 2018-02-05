Doorstep delivery: Arvind Kejriwal promises helpline in two months

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Files) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Files)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said the government will launch a helpline in two months to deliver services to people at their doorsteps.

Kejriwal said on Sunday that the helpline number would help people take appointment with “Mobile Sahayak” to access Doorstep Delivery services. In the Doorstep Delivery services, if a person wants a certificate from the government, he would telephone the call centre.

“We have increased the old age pension for our elders. We are soon coming up with door step delivery scheme which will make queues and paying touts at government offices for different certificates a history, you will get all your job done at a phone call and at your convenience,” Kejriwal said, after laying the foundation stone of an Under Ground Reservoir (UGR) in Sonia Vihar in east Delhi.

“Within two months, we will launch the helpline number that you can call on any time to get your certificates. A government official will come to your home along with a biometric machine and a scanning machine to collect the necessary data, and your certificate will reach within a week,” the Chief Minister said.

In the scheme, a ‘Mobile Sahayak’ would go to the residence or office of the applicant and collect the necessary documents, take photo and biometric details and then process the application. Applicants can pay the prescribed application fee to the ‘Mobile Sahayak’.

The government will offer over 40 government services ranging from grant of water connection to marriage certificate at people’s doorstep. Kejriwal said the government was planning a door step delivery of ration to do away with the problems at Public Distribution Shops. “We are saving money in every project, as I say there is no dearth of money in (other) governments, there was a dearth of will power. I challenge that no government in the country since Independence has worked the way our government has been working for the people tirelessly in the last three years,” he said.

He further said that government has not let power tariffs be hiked in the last three years. “Twenty-thousand litres of water is free for every household… laid pipeline in 319 colonies, we are sure that we will make pipeline and drinking water available in every household of Delhi in next two years,” he said. He further said that all unauthorised colonies will have roads and drains by 2018-end.

