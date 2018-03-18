Don’t understand joke, 40-year-old Ravinder was killed in cold blood: Kin of godown worker

“I don’t understand the joke, he was killed in cold blood.” A day after 40-year-old Ravinder Kumar died when his colleague inserted an air compressor into his anus as a prank, his nephew, Satish, said his family is yet to come to terms with the incident. His wife, two sons and a daughter have not stopped crying since his final rites were conducted in Uttar Pradesh. “His internal organs were completely destroyed, and they say it was a prank,” said Satish.

Ravinder, who worked at a timber wood godown in Nangloi, had bent to pick up a block of wood when the incident took place. His colleague, Anjan Misra, has been arrested. A day later, the conversation at the godown revolved around the incident — albeit in hushed tones. “He was just joking… we never saw any of it. Some of us took Ravinder to a local hospital before he was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital,” claimed a labourer at Laxmi tinder godown.

Police, after questioning the accused, said he had been taunting Ravinder over his torn clothes, including his trousers. But Satish denied the claim: “I helped Ravinder take off his clothes before his surgery. There was no tear in his pants or undergarments. He was attacked.” The godown’s owner, S P Pandey, sought to attribute Ravinder’s death to “stomach ache”. “Ravinder had problems in the stomach since he joined us. We had taken him to a local doctor, who gave him some digestive medicine,” he claimed.

Police, however, dismissed this claim. “The accused had sustained severe damage to his intestines when he was taken to the hospital. We will also probe the role of other people, but so far we only suspect the accused’s role in the crime,” DCP (outer) M N Tiwari said. Rahul Kumar, Ravinder’s eldest son, who also worked at a timber godown in the area, has now left his job. “My mother is mentally unwell. She has panic attacks and sometimes loses consciousness. My younger brother Raj (10) and sister Neha (8) are in school, but I don’t think they will be able to continue with their studies,” Kumar said. Ravinder had been at the timber godown for the last nine years, working in various capacities, from loading timber to cutting wooden blocks, his family said. He would get Rs 5,000 at the end of each day — to be shared equally between eight workers.

