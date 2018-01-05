Top News

Don’t provoke me: Kumar Vishwas hits back at Gopal Rai

Kumar Vishwas rubbished Rai's charges that the former tried to bring down the AAP govt, saying that even the party distanced itself from what he had said.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: January 5, 2018 9:44 pm
kumar vishwas, aap, gopal rai, aam aadmi party, delhi govt, kumar vishwas controversy, indian express (Source; Kumar Vishwas / YouTube)
Top News

Rebel AAP leader Kumar Vishwas on Friday hit back at the party’s Delhi unit chief Gopal Rai for accusing him of attempting to topple the Arvind Kejriwal government, and warned that he should not be provoked. Rai had on Thursday accused Vishwas of being at the “centre” of conspiracies hatched to topple the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi after the municipal polls in which the AAP fared poorly.

Vishwas rubbished Rai’s charges, saying that even the party distanced itself from what he had said.

Choosing sarcasm over counter-attack, the poet-politician compared his plotters to Sivagami Devi, a character in the popular film ‘Bahubali’. “Rai has woken up from his ‘Kumbhakarni’ slumber after seven months. Even the party has disowned his allegations. Actually, the Sivagami Devi of this ‘Mahishmati’ (AAP) is someone else,” he told reporters.

Vishwas said that he had campaigned for Rai in Babbarpur assembly seat and helped him win. Rai can now take Sushil Gupta, the AAP’s Rajya Sabha candidate, to his constituency, he added.

He also mocked Rai, saying that with Gupta’s help, he can even go on to become the prime minister. “In fact, Kim Jong-un has been troubling everyone. He (Rai) can even become the UN secretary general. Many things have been received by him and he should enjoy them,” Vishwas said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. Nilesh Jain
    Jan 5, 2018 at 10:01 pm
    WHY are YOU RUINING MY LIFE ?
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Jan 05: Latest News