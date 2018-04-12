Don’t pass buck, pay MCD teachers: HC to Delhi govt

Delhi High Court (Express photo/File) Delhi High Court (Express photo/File)

Teachers are the most selfless people in the world, who give everything without expectations, not even a thank you from their students, the Delhi High Court observed on Wednesday. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar made the observation on the issue of non-payment of salaries of municipal school teachers in the capital for over four months.

It rapped authorities, especially the Delhi government, for the treatment meted out to teachers, and said that many of them might be the sole bread-earners for their family.

“Can you think about teachers having cancer,” the bench said, asking the counsel for the Delhi government: “Will chemotherapy wait till you pay them their (MCD school teachers) salaries? Teachers are the most selfless people in the world, who give everything in this world without any expectations, not even a thank you from their students.”

“You (authorities responsible for paying them) neither give them money, nor status,” the bench said, asking the Delhi government “not to pass the buck to the Centre”.

“Without prejudice to the rights of any parties (Centre, Delhi government, MCD), you pay them (teachers). Show that you (Delhi government) are different from others. If Centre is responsible for this payment, we will look into it and get you the money. As of now, you pay these teachers,” the bench observed, asking Delhi government to come with an answer on whether they will pay them as of now.

The court fixed the matter for further hearing on April 16.

