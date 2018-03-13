Don’t cancel ration cards: Delhi Govt order to food dept

Hussain issued the orders after receiving complaints that rules were violated by officials. Hussain issued the orders after receiving complaints that rules were violated by officials.

Food and Civil Supplies minister Imran Hussain has issued orders to the department to stop the cancellation of existing ration cards, and also to stop making new cards till further directions.

Hussain issued the orders after receiving complaints that rules were violated by officials. The minister said that in cases of urgently deleting or issuing new ration cards, his approval has to be sought. On March 10, The Indian Express had reported that 4 lakh ration cards were on the verge of being cancelled under what the department had termed “suspicious circumstances” — something the AAP had denied.

In the order, dated March 10, Hussain said it had been brought to his notice through MLAs, public and NGOs that “several names have been deleted from ration cards. Over several thousand names have been added in the existing ration cards and several thousand new ration cards have been made in the last two-three months without following the due process of law”.

“It is directed that the process of cancellation of existing ration cards and of making new ration cards may be stopped till further orders,” stated the order.

