Don’t bypass ministers, Najeeb Jung said before resigning

Najeeb Jung. (PTI Photo) Najeeb Jung. (PTI Photo)

Najeeb Jung’s decision to resign as Lieutenant-Governor may not have been as sudden as it appeared. At least 15 days before he resigned on December 22, Jung, in an order, had directed Delhi government bureaucrats not to bypass ministers and deal “directly with the L-G”.

The order was a considerable departure from Jung’s assumed stance on administering Delhi since the High Court, on August 4, reiterated that Delhi was a Union Territory under L-G’s authority.

Watch What Else Is making News

Since that ruling, Jung had directed all government bureaucrats to send each file to the L-G’s office, which, in turn, had only increased friction with CM Arvind Kejriwal’s government.

The Delhi government has appealed against the HC ruling in the Supreme Court.

But on November 15, Jung responded to a petition by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who claimed officers were bypassing his authority. “Attention to L-G was invited by minister with regards to… submission/ marking of files by department heads and chief secretary directly to L-G vis a vis downwards bypassing the minister in charge,” read the communication.

The communication added, “In this regard, L-G vide his endorsement has consented and agreed to the effect that officers may not be encouraged to bypass the minister concerned and deal directly with L-G… and also that all files be handled and routed properly through office of minister concerned.”

The directive took many by surprise. “The L-G had been strictly reinforcing his administrative powers over the elected government. But in hindsight, it seems he had started winding up the work days before he resigned,” said a source.