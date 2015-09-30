Don’t act on LG’s orders till we tell you to, Delhi govt tells bureaucrats

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung seem to be headed for another feud over who has more power in the matters of the capital, thanks to the latest directive issued by the Delhi government.

The chief minister and his cabinet ministers have told bureaucrats that they will have to submit any direction they get from the Lt Governor — whether oral or written — to Kejriwal and the minister concerned. No action should be taken on the Lt Governor directions till further instructions from the chief minister or his ministers, stated the communication.

Despite an earlier directive by the CM, many officials continued to send files on crucial issues to the Lt Governor, prompting the government to issue a warning to those not adhering to its order.

“It has been seen that some secretaries and heads of departments are violating these orders. Any violation would be deemed to be an act of insubordination and dealt with strictly,” stated the communication.

It also reiterated the power of the Delhi government under Transaction of Business Rules (TBR).

“Rules 4 and 5 of TBR outline methods of disposal of business relating to Lt Governor’s executive powers and the procedures to be followed in case of differences of opinion between the Lt Governor and the government,” stated the communication from the CM.

It added, “None of the three statutes authorise the LG to issue any order or direction to chief secretary or any administrative secretary bypassing ministers in charge or council of ministers.”

“Any order by LG, oral or written, received from LG or his office to chief secretary or any of the secretaries should first be submitted to the minister-in-charge and CM for a decision. No action will be taken till directions in writing are received from CM or minister,” stated the directive.

