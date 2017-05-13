Domestic violence case against Somnath Bharti: Scars on wife’s body could be dog bites, burn injuries, says cops

Somnath Bharti. (File Photo) Somnath Bharti. (File Photo)

In its affidavit filed before the Delhi High Court in the alleged domestic violence and attempt to murder case against AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, the Delhi Police Friday said the scars on his wife’s body could be because of burn injuries or dog bites — as per the opinion of an AIIMS medical board.

Earlier, police had registered a complaint against Bharti under sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 498-A (punishment for subjecting a married women to cruelty), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 417 (punishment for cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

Bharti was arrested on September 29, 2015, and was granted bail on October 7.

His wife, Lipika Mitra, had moved the High Court seeking directions to quash his bail. Citing several reasons for quashing the bail, Mitra said the trial court had relied on the case diary and had failed to apply its mind.

Following this, the high court had directed police to file an affidavit. According to the affidavit, Bharti used to harass and beat up his wife since they got marriage in 2010.

Mitra’s medical records revealed that she was suffering from diabetes and hypertension during pregnancy, it said.

Mitra had refused to undergo mediation to settle the case against the AAP MLA.

(With PTI inputs)

