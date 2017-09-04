Domestic maid commits suicide in Noida

A domestic maid on Monday committed suicide by hanging herself at her employer’s house here in sector 19, the police said. ASP Abhinandan said Rekha (18) was working as a maid at the house and lived in the quarters on third floor. This morning her employer had gone out. Upon her return, she went to the quarters and called Rekha. When the maid did not respond, she peeped inside and saw her body hanging from the ceiling fan.

The police was informed and it pulled the body down and sent it for post-mortem. The official said the police was going through CCTV footage to get clues and initial investigations found that Rekha was having an affair with a man. The cause of suicide was being probed and no note was recovered, the official said.

