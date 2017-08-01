Domestic helps protest outside condos in Gurgaon over pay

Demanding higher wages, around 100 domestic workers protested outside two gated condominiums in Gurgaon Sunday morning. The incident comes a fortnight after 500 workers gathered outside a gated society in Noida and hurled stones to protest the disappearance of a 26-year-old woman. Around 6 am on Sunday, workers gathered outside the gates of Tulip Orange and Ivory condominiums in Gurgaon’s Sector 71. “We saw several people outside our gates when we woke up. All of us refrained from stepping out of our homes — after the Noida incident, it is better to be safe,” said a resident of Tulip Orange.

While the protest was peaceful, residents alerted police. However, the issue was resolved by the time police arrived. “The protesters said they wanted a salary hike. Residents agreed to consider their demands and engage with them next Sunday, so they called off the demonstration for now,” said Suresh Kumar, SHO of Badshahpur police station.

