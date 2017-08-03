Domestic help, ‘raped’ multiple times by employer, rescued by DCW: Police

A rescue operation was carried out by DCW with the help of the local police on July 29. A rescue operation was carried out by DCW with the help of the local police on July 29.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), in collaboration with the police and an NGO, has rescued a woman, who worked as a maid and was allegedly raped by her employer at central Delhi’s Patel Nagar, the police said on Thursday. An FIR has been lodged at the Patel Nagar police station, said a senior police official, adding that the accused was on the run.

The 20-year-old woman, a native of Malda district in West Bengal, had alleged that she had been raped multiple times by her employer, a DCW official said, adding that she had been working at the accused’s house for the last three months. The commission was tipped off about the plight of the woman by the Shakti Vahini, an NGO, following which a rescue operation was carried out with the help of the local police on July 29.

The DCW official said lodging an FIR took some time as the woman could not speak any other language apart from her mother tongue, Bengali. An interpreter had to be summoned from the Banga Bhawan, following which the victim’s statement was recorded by the police, the official added.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal has written to the resident commissioners of all the states to ensure the availability of interpreters for different languages, so that there is no delay in lodging an FIR in such cases in the future.

