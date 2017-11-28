Help found hanging, FIR against couple in Greater Noida

Police have booked a couple under sections of murder and the SC/ST Act after their 19-year-old domestic help was found hanging at their home in the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) in Greater Noida. The dead has been identified as Shivani Kumari. On Sunday evening, police said that just an hour before they got the news, Shivani’s mother had gone to her employers’ residence to pick her up.

“The woman’s mother had reached the house around 4.30 pm. She was told her daughter will be sent home later as there was a family gathering. In her complaint to police, the mother said she met Shivani before leaving. An hour later, the family received a call from Shivani’s employers, saying she had been rushed to a private hospital which declared her brought dead,” Amit Kishor Srivastava, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Greater Noida 1st), said.

“After receiving the complaint from the family, an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) and sections of the SC/ST Act was lodged at Kasna police station. The body was sent for post-mortem and the report said death was caused by hanging. No other injury marks were found. We are investigating the case from all angles and action will be taken based on the findings,” Suniti, Superintendent of Police (RA), Gautam Buddh Nagar, said.

The couple could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts. A police officer said, “Preliminary investigation shows that the couple’s eight-year-old son and his paternal grandmother were at home at the time of the incident. We are trying to ascertain the sequence of events.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App